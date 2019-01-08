Central region does not owe Ruto, Murathe insists

Former Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe has warned against the impression the Mt Kenya region will automatically support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 General Election.

Murathe (pictured), whose growing onslaught against Ruto’s State House bid has triggered a storm in Jubilee, warned of possible violence in the Rift Valley region should Ruto lose the election.

“This thing is like a pressure cooker. The more you tell people that we have this arrangement and in the event that the Deputy President does not win, there is a huge potential for explosion,” Murathe said in an interview with KTN on Sunday night, a few hours after quitting his party vice chair position.

But Murathe’s remarks have been greeted with condemnation from Central Kenya and Rift Valley leaders who are accusing him of rocking Jubilee Party from within.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dismissed Murathe’s sentiments as personal and did not represent the thinking of the Mt Kenya region.

Jubilee Mombasa chairman Matano Chengo said Murathe’s attacks on Ruto were not good for the party. “Such remarks are not healthy for the party’s future,” said Chengo said.

Bomet Catholic priest Fr Ambrose Kimutai said Murathe’s talk bordered on hate Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama urged politicians to exercise restraint and tolerance to avoid wrecking the party.

He regretted that the country is back in the campaign mode barely a year after last year’s elections. “We should stop these endless politicking and work because that is what is expected of us,” he said.

In December, Murathe said the Kikuyu community does not have an agreement with anyone regarding the 2022 elections. He made the remarks in Vihiga county during the 39th Maragoli cultural celebrations in Mbale.(Reports by Seth Onyango, Felix Yegon, Reuben Mwambingu, Noah Cheploen and Teresa Ombiti).