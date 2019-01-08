Give interns from private colleges chance, firms told

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The Union of Technical Private Tertiary Institutions in North Rift region has urged local companies to embrace interns from private colleges to allow them to acquire skills required in the job market.

Union regional chairman Joseph Chepkwony accused some firms of giving priority to students from public institutions.

The chairman, who is also director of Nehema Institute of Science and Technology, said efforts by private colleges’ tutors and administrators to secure industrial attachment or internship for their students in various companies in the region have been met with resistance.

“Most employers in the region are overlooking students from private colleges yet they also need the critical skills to face the job market after school,” said Chepkwony during the opening of a training centre established by Nehema Institute at Kuinet, Uasin Gishu county. He said the rejection has seen some rogue learners resort to forging internship letters.