Pay our dues or we meet in court, bookshops to schools

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Book sellers in Kisumu have petitioned the government to direct schools whose head teachers have been transferred to pay them their dues. They threatened to pay schools that have failed to clear their debt running into millions of shillings.

“Some public schools owe us millions of shillings and seeking payment has proved a challenge, especially with the delocalisation policy. We want the government to issue the schools with circulars directing them to pay us,” booksellers association chairman Ayuib Jowi told journalists on Sunday.

“We will sue the schools owing us. We have the invoices and we have the LPOs,” he added. The sellers said some schools have ordered first term supplies, yet they are yet to pay debts incurred in previous terms.

“The schools owe me close to Sh8 million. Yet some are currently demanding chalks, registers and other stationery on credit,” said bookshop owner Philemon Rajula. The sellers also urged the government to review tax imposed on books.