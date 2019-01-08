Six held as Nakuru traders, matatu invade Railways land

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Police yesterday arrested six people as hawkers and matatu operators in Nakuru town illegally scrambled for space in Kenya Railways yard. Police used tear gas to disperse the traders and operators who were marking their “territories” using whitewash.

The move followed reports that the county government was in negotiations with the Kenya Railways to lease the yard for possible relocation of the town’s bus terminus.

Matatu saccos sent their representatives, armed with beacons and whitewash, to demarcate spaces at the yard, leading to a tussle between them and hawkers.

But police dispersed the intruders, terming the move illegal as the county had not reached a deal with the railway company.

Railways OCPD Edwin Ogwari said the invaders had destroyed the yard’s main gate and fence during the morning melee.

“We received information that a group of 50 people had invaded the yard and had started subdividing it without authorisation from the railway’s company,” he said.

He said the land is currently leased to Mombasa Maize Millers, which complained its workers’ lives and property were endangered by yesterday’s invasion.

Ogwari said the six will be charged with trespass and incitement to violence. He said property worth at least Sh300,000 was destroyed in the commotion.

A matatu operator in the town said they had been informed that the county had acquired the yard to ease traffic congestion in the central business district.

“There has been congestion in the CBD caused by matatus, with bus stops everywhere. The only way to end it is by relocating the terminus,” said a crew member identified as Kigo.

The county government of Nakuru is said to have expressed interest in securing a long-term lease with Kenya Railways to relocate matatu terminus. Former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua had relocated hawkers from the CBD to ease congestion.