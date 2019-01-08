You won’t blackmail me, Ngilu tells Assembly

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Sunday said she will not bow to pressure from the County Assembly to drop her manifesto to satisfy “anti-development and self-centred” leadership.

Speaking at Mwingi Township Africa Inland Church (AIC) during the installation of Bishop Rev Timothy Kituo and his assistant Nicodemus Kyuli, the governor said she wants to deliver her campaign promises, adding that a majority of those derailing progress had no manifesto during their campaigns.

“Residents elected me because I had a clear five-pillar manifesto that I thought if well implemented, would provide a paradigm shift and realise a positive impact on peoples’ lives,” she said.

Ngilu said it was untimely for some leaders to fight her government and instead called for support to implement her development agenda.

“Parents are struggling with school fees because we cannot issue bursaries, which are in the supplementary budget, other key sectors will also suffer. I will not succumb to blackmail, if you wish, let’s go back to the ballot and let wananchi decide,” Ngilu dared.