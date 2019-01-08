Sobriety should drive decisions affecting education

Janet Nzisa

It was bold, pragmatic and commendable for Employment and Labour Relations court judge Byram Ongaya to halt the teachers’ strike announced by Kenya National Union of Teachers(Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion set to commence on January 2.

The strike, timed to coincide with the opening of schools for the first term, was uncalled for. The reasons advanced for disrupting learning were flimsy, if not self-serving!

Although Sossion wanted everyone to believe that Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had committed a grievous sin by transferring its employees — which is its prerogative — he was mobilising nearly 200,000 teachers to champion the interests of 85 union officials who were among the close to 3,000 delocalised school heads. This was a malicious and blind betrayal of the union’s mandate.

In any case, the few who are being protected at the expense of learners, parents and hard-working professionals, are often well-cushioned by the union dues. In such sporadic boycotts, it is the ordinary teachers who bear its brunt. Besides suffering economically during the strike period, they have to endure the hostility of the learners, parents and the sceptical public for being insensitive and selfish!

Knut’s other gripe was alleged violation of labour rights by the employer. In calling for the strike, a gleeful Sossion declared that in the New Year, parents should adjust their budgets to keep their children at home longer. He further accused TSC of “de-professionalising the teaching profession”. This was indeed baffling and paradoxical claim that will need further explaining.

But he was right on the controversial issue of promotions. Here again, sobriety on both sides calls for an amicable solution to the matter — TSC should know that this is not a matter of the teachers’ right, but a motivation.

In spite of the recently conducted mini-Knut election, the union needs leaders, who will meaningfully engage with the employer, be sensitive to the plight of the learners and parents — in a nutshell, light a torch of progressive influence as opposed to its gladiator approach to issues on the welfare of teachers and education sector.

The low school turnout experienced in some regions across the country on opening day can be attributed to the scepticism to union’s strike threat that has brought apprehension in the sector that is going through a myriad of reforms, among them the roll-out of the new curriculum. This is indeed the perfect time to pull together resources and put this curriculum into praxis.

Therefore, it is crucial for the union and stakeholders in the Education ministry working together to realise success in the Competence Based Curriculum, which in my view, is critical to the reforms in the education sector. It can dedicate some of its resources to empower members to better handle the curriculum for the good of the learners. – The writer is a teacher in Machakos county.