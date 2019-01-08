Invest in tourism to boost income, diplomacy

Hasnain Noorani

In today’s globalised and symbiotic world, international relations is becoming one of the most vital components to protect the interests of any nation. The economic potential of tourism is remarkable, with direct and indirect impact on wealth creation.

It is a good public relations device through which a country like Kenya could attract desired foreign investments. Countries have progressed in various aspects of development, such as infrastructure, technology, transportation, communication and so forth. In this context, tourism and hospitality have become a booming sector.

For Kenya, tourism could play a vital role as a form of economic, public and soft power. Kenya is rich in natural resources and diverse historical and cultural heritage. Tourism can play an active role in promoting people-to-people contact within the East African region and globally and thereby promote peace, cooperation and economic growth.

Policy objectives

Through tourism, Kenya can influence international perception and promote foreign policy goals. In this globalised world, where civil society, international and local non-governmental organisations are increasingly important in development, soft power plays a vital role in multiplying Kenya’s influence and enhancing its foreign policy objectives.

Tourism and hospitality connect people and places. Tourism connects global audiences, exposing them to our culture whilst supporting the economy.

Tourism helps ignite growth, increase international trade, boost international investment and drive infrastructure development. In 2018, tourism contributed over $2.5 billion (Sh252 billion) to Kenya’s economy and it is a major contributor to the GDP, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the economy.

Kenya’s Vision 2030 presents an important opportunity to promote and create new and compelling narratives about culture, heritage and natural beauty.

The fact that Kenya is a member of the UN World Tourism Organisation, and has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries with resident embassies in 30 plus countries also puts us at a prime position to promote tourism overseas.

Tourism uplifts and promotes a positive image globally with government organising several tourism campaigns including #TembeaKenya, #WhyILoveKenya, #Magical Kenya among others.

Now that the foundation has been laid, we must take the opportunity to strengthen commitment to not only bring in tourists but also to leave them with a positive image of Kenya. Kenya should also promote tourism through regional and international cooperation.

Hosting seminars and conferences to discuss new approaches to tourism is a strategic diplomatic tactic. But it is not enough to have these conversations behind closed doors and should be accessible to the wider public. Social networking sites can facilitate this sense of openness by allowing people beyond closed spaces to participate.

Potential of tourism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) need to engage other stakeholders to promote, protect and influence Kenya’s image through tourism.

The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) and other research agencies also need to proactively use tourism as a form of soft power instead of only viewing it as a way to generate income for the nation.

This approach can also be strengthened from outside. Kenyans in the diaspora can organise cross-cultural exchanges to promote the image of the country. Recognising the potential of tourism as a form of soft power will do more than bring income to Kenya; it will create new narratives about the country and promote diplomatic relations besides promoting Kenya as business and leisure travel destination. – The writer is the Managing Director and founder of PrideInn Hotels.