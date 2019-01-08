Boreholes supplying unfit water in Naivasha closed

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) has closed down 15 of 17 private boreholes in Naivasha for allegedly supplying residents with was unfit for human consumption.

The authority said the boreholes had been licenced for domestic water supply but the owners had turned to commercial water services inspecting members of the public.

WRA Naivasha sub-county manager Geoffrey Mworia said the owners of the boreholes were issued with licences to use the boreholes domestically as the water had high levels of fluoride and other impurities.

“We have cases where the level of water fluoride from one of the boreholes is 20 times higher than the recommended standards from the World Health Organisation,” he said yesterday in his office.

“We have issued a notice to the owners of the boreholes and they shall face legal action if they don’t stop supplying the water,” he said.

Mworia said they had arrested two suspects including a worker with a leading church and arraigned them for illegally operating the boreholes.

During the crackdown, residents from Site, Kabati and Lakeview estates were left without water for hours as the authority closed down the illegal boreholes.