Intervene to contain water hyacinth, CS Tobiko urged

Leaders in Naivasha have petitioned Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to intervene over the water hyacinth that has now covered almost half of Lake Naivasha.

The leaders said the invasive weed was fast spreading and that it required concerted efforts from stakeholders including the National government to contain it.

Addressing the press yesterday, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said the lake was a lifeline for thousands of residents hence the need to conserve it.

She said the weed was posing a danger in the water body as fishermen were getting stuck. “This is now getting out of hand given the way it is fast spreading and we are now calling on the minister in charge to come to our aid,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association chairman David Kilo, who said a lot of attention had been put in Lake Victoria in dealing with the weed.

He said the operators in Naivasha were also suffering due to the weed which had now become unmanageable and a nuisance.

“Currently, sections of South Lake are inaccessible due to the weed which is spreading at an alarming rate raising anxiety among operators around the lake,” he said.