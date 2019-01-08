Police, prison officers to pay own water, power bills

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Police and prison officers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to cater for water and electricity bills after police headquarters directed immediate separation of water and power meters for officers living in institutional houses.

Those interested in enjoying the services have been directed to contact the respective service providers for a private arrangement beginning next month.

“You are hereby informed that, following the recent award of house allowances to the National Police and Kenya Prisons services officers with effect from December 1, as directed by the President, the officers especially members of other ranks who are staying in institutional houses will have to individually cater for water and power bills (WIE) from February 1,” a circular seen by People Daily reads in part.

Respective commanders were instructed to liaise with respective county Water Services Boards and Kenya Power to generate the total cost water and power meter separation for police lines and administration blocks and police stations.

Last September, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a directive for the provision of police housing through integrating them with members of the public and get reimbursed for house and commuter allowances effectively pushing them out from leasing programme that will save taxpayers at least Sh3 billion annually.

Central Bank (CBK) is set to provide accommodation for police officers attached to the institution just like other staff members.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said CBK is ready to construct more than 350 affordable housing units in the police-training centre in Industrial Area.

CBK has at least 331 police officers seconded from Vigilance House and an additional 104 seconded from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

So far, CBK has allocated Sh200 million for the design works and initial start of the construction. As per the revised structure, Police Constables and Corporals which are the lowest cadres in Nairobi will now get Sh9,500. Constables will also earn Sh3, 000 in commuter allowance while corporals will be paid Sh4, 000.

Officers in the same rank in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will earn Sh7, 000, while those working in other regions will get Sh5, 500.

A sergeant in Nairobi will get Sh9, 800 as house allowance, Sh4, 000 as commuter allowance while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will get Sh7, 300 in house allowance. Those working in other regions will earn Sh5, 700.

Senior ranking officers in the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police in Nairobi are expected to pocket a house allowance of Sh55, 000, Sh16, 000 in commuter allowance, while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will pocket Sh40, 000 house allowance. Those in other areas holding the same posts will take home Sh28, 800.