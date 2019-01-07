NEWSWORLD

Military ‘seizes power’ in oil-rich Gabon

People Daily January 7, 2019
2,636 Less than a minute
President Ali Bongo took over power in 2009.

Military says it has seized power in oil-rich Gabon, where the ailing leader’s family has ruled for 50 years

Soldiers in the West African country of Gabon say they launched a coup “to restore democracy”.

They took control of the national radio station in the early hours of Monday to read a short statement announcing a “National Restoration Council”.

Tanks and armed vehicles can be seen on the streets of the capital Libreville.

President Ali Bongo took over power in 2009.

He reportedly suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco.

Bongo sought to put an end to the rumours about his health with a New Year message in which he said he was feeling fine.

Soldiers said they had been disappointed by the message, calling it “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.” -BBC

Show More

Related Articles

January 7, 2019
2,881

Police officer stabbed by assailants in city

January 7, 2019
2,815

State dismisses claims Cuban doctors ‘unfit’

January 7, 2019
2,894

Murathe bows to pressure over Ruto bid remark

January 7, 2019
2,695

MP urges parents to sell livestock for fees