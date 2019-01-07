MP urges parents to sell livestock for fees

Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo yesterday urged parents to sell part of their livestock to pay school fees for their children.

She said residents value livestock and prefer investing in them instead of educating their children.

“I ask parents to sell some of their goats to get money to pay school fees for their children, who are willing to learn. Education has more benefits than any number of livestock,” she said.

She spoke in her office while issuing cheques for needy students, who qualified for bursary from her office, to different school head teachers

Leshoomo asked school heads not to send home students with fees arrears. She also urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to school, saying some stay in Maralal town for more than a week while parents think they reported back to school.

“Don’t assume that your child has gone straight to school from home. Make a follow-up or escort your children until they have been received at school,” she said.

This comes after eight secondary school girls were arrested for loitering in Maralal at 2am on Saturday. The girls were among 25 students, who were to board early morning buses to Nyahururu.