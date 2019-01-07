Uhuru mourns professor Mugenda

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a condolence message to the family, relatives and friends of Prof Abel Mugenda, who died yesterday after a short illness.

The deceased was the husband of Prof Olive Mugenda, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor and a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

In his message, Uhuru described the Prof Mugenda as a distinguished scholar and researcher, whose work has had great bearing on education and training in the country.

He said the deceased has authored and published several books and research works, which will continue to help in the growth of the country’s education sector.

Outstanding work

“The late Prof Mugenda was one of Kenya’s academic and research giants, who will be remembered for many years to come for his outstanding work,” he said.

The President cited one of Prof Mugenda’s books ‘Social Science Research: Theory and Principles’, which is a valuable guide to research in Africa and the developing world.

He also described the deceased as a true patriot. Prof Mugenda taught at University of Nairobi and Kenya Methodist University, among others.