NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Nakuru to collect data on farmers

People Daily January 7, 2019
2,449 Less than a minute
Nakuru to collect data on farmers.

The County government of Nakuru has started registering  farmers to help in the issuance of subsidised fertiliser and seeds.

County Chief Officer for Agriculture Enos Amuyunzu said the exercise will be conducted by agricultural officers at sub-county level and only registered farmers will access subsidised farm inputs.

He added that the exercise will be done online adding that the move is part of the National government’s wider plan to have farmers registered biometrically.

“A farmer will be required to provide a copy of the title deed or a certificate of lease and a national identity card for verification before getting subsidized  farm inputs ,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

January 7, 2019
2,505

The year for change at Campos is here

January 7, 2019
2,485

Writing your way out of postpartum depression

January 7, 2019
2,509

Major sports events in 2019

January 7, 2019
2,546

Police officer stabbed by assailants in city