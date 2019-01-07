Declare corruption a state of emergency, Nazlin tells Uhuru

George Kebaso @Morarak

Politician Nazlin Umar yesterday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare a state of emergency on corruption.

She also called on the President to suspend the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and launch investigations into the conduct of its members.

Umar said judges should be vetted afresh through a public process terming them as gatekeepers of impunity. “We demand prompt and immediate verdicts for Kenyans to meet justice,” she said.

She added that Kenyans are demanding that the President suspends the Cabinet and sack those under whose dockets are marred with corruption

Umar singled out Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) as institutions that need to be disbanded because they had become graft dens.

“The leaders that Kenyans have bestowed mandate of leadership are cons, incompetent and thieves,” she said. “They have proved to fail the hopes and aspirations of the country drastically,” she added at a press conference in Nairobi yesterday.