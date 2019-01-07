Kuria criticises President again despite apologising

Antony Mwangi and Oliver Musembi @Peopeldailyke

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Saturday continued with his criticism against the Jubilee government for allegedly neglecting Mt Kenya region.

He said the region was yet to see the gains the government had promised despite them voting for it overwhelmingly.

“The region lags behind in terms of roads, electricity and water. It is now time that the government puts more efforts in development,” he said.

Speaking in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua county during the burial of Equity Bank Founder CEO John Mwangi Kagema, he said it was time for the government to improve infrastructure in Central Kenya.

“We need a fair formula for resource allocation to support the livelihoods of the region,” he said. The MP added that farmers in Nyandarua have been shortchanged as they are reportedly forced to feed livestock with excess harvest due to lack of agro-processing plants.

“There are no roads in Nyandarua to deliver these products to the markets in Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu or even Thika,” he said.

Earlier, Kuria had posted his disappointment on his Facebook page on Governor Kimemia’s plan to provide reliable source of water for residents.

“The water consumed in Nairobi mostly come from the Aberdares. I listened to Governor Francis Kimemia yesterday talk about how his government is drilling boreholes for the people of Nyandarua. The custodians of Aberdares have to resort to boreholes for water?” he wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, Kuria had bowed to pressure and apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta over his New Year’s eve utterances regarding development in Central Kenya region.

However, the outspoken legislator maintained that his views that the region, particularly Kiambu county, was lagging behind were still valid, accusing local leaders of having skewed priorities.

Kuria accused Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba of competing over “who has rehabilitated more drunkards” which he termed shameful.

Speaking to journalists in Kimunyu constituency, Kuria denied having insulted or disrespected the President.

Express displeasure

“I have had a very long journey with the Head of State and we know each other very well. We have worked together every step of the way almost on a daily basis,” he said.

He, however, bowed to pressure after Kiama Kia Ma elders from Gatundu South issued a statement asking him to apologise to the President over his remarks.

“I refuse to be sidetracked by those who want to mislead people by saying I have disrespected the President. I have been misunderstood but today I offer my apology to the Head of State,” said Kuria.

Kuria had on December 31 expressed his displeasure over the way the Jubilee government had allegedly disregarded the Central region in favour of other areas on matters development and accused the President of taking the region “for a ride.”