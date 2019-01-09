I’ll not drop presidency bid, says Oparanya

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed calls to support Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking during a funeral in Lugari attended by both Mudavadi and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli, Oparanya said no amount of coercion will make him drop his bid for the top seat.

“For those who think I’m not ready, I want you to know I have the means and strategy. I ask Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula to campaign for the seat from their side,” he said amid jeers and catcalls from mourners.

Oparanya had been angered by an apparent declaration by Atwoli that Mudavadi remains the preferred regional political king pin and an earlier decision to block him from speaking after Mudavadi.