Address tutors ‘shortage in Kilifi’

People Daily January 7, 2019
Kilifi North MP Owen Baya attributes poor academic performance to teacher deficit in Kilifi. Photo/BONFACE MSANGI

David Shariff @PeopleDailyKe

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya has criticised the National government for failure to post enough teachers to the county, saying it led to  poor academic performance. Baya expressed concern over the performance in schools in Kilifi, blaming it on   teacher deficit.

Speaking at Kiwandani within Kilifi town during the opening ceremony of  Kiwandani Secondary School, which was built through National Government Constituency Development Fund at a tune of Sh10 million, the MP said Kilifi county has the highest teacher deficit of more than 3,500.

Technical courses

“If the deficit is not addressed, Kilifi will never be able to score As,” he said, adding that there was a shortage especially in science teaching staff.

This he said, has seen the region fail to undertake technical courses in universities and colleges and only left students from the area  doing arts.

Meanwhile, Baya expressed his dissatisfaction on the  review by Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), saying the new formulae to disburse monies would see marginilised counties get underfunded.

