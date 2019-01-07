CSs resume duty as talks of Cabinet reshuffle intensify

Anthony Mwangi and Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

Cabinet secretaries resume duty this morning at a time when talks on a reshuffle have intensified. The CSs and the Principal secretaries (PSs) were asked to proceed on leave for 18 days for what Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua termed as time to celebrate the holidays with families and friends.

“In the spirit of allowing you to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, it has been decided that you can take Christmas recess with effect from Friday 21 December to Monday, January 7,” read Kinyua’s letter to the officers. However, most of the CSs and the PSs were active in office officiating key government functions.

“In your absence you are required to designate a duty officer who will be in the office throughout the period. The officer should be senior enough to deal with routine day to day assignments of your office assignments of your office,” Kinyua wrote.

Interestingly all the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) were not affected raising questions whether they were likely to take over from the CSs during the interim period. The Cabinet has 16 CASs who normally hold brief for the CS s in their absence.

Talks of a Cabinet reshuffle have been rife with claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta planned to use the changes to remove ineffective CSs.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said he will continue to enumerating the development record of Jubilee government in Mount Kenya region even when not serving in the Cabinet.

Kiunjuri said any cabinet reshuffle that may see him thrown out of office will not change his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda saying the President has helped improve the lives of people in his backyard.

The CS, who was speaking during a burial in Othaya, yesterday, said this in response to an open attack on the presidency of Uhuru Kenyatta by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria recently.

“You all know that Jubilee government picked from where former President Mwai Kibaki left in terms of development. It is therefore sad for anyone to pretend that nothing has been done or is being done in Central region,” he said.

He vowed to immediately take the onus of explaining to people in the region through the media what the government has done for them so far and also let them know what is in the pipeline.

Elsewhere, Nyeri County MP Rahab Mukami has also faulted Kuria over the remarks, advising him to take his complaints to the right person other than whining to the public who expect development from him.