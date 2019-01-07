Only students identified by Nemis will join Form One

Bernard Gitau and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

Only students identified by the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) will be admitted to Form One.

In a circular sent to secondary schools, Education ministry Principal secretary Dr Belio Kipsang issued guidelines on the process school principals will use to register all Form One students expected to start reporting today.

The students will be processed through the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) and will have to present their joining letters to enable principals to carry out verification.

Principals or a delegated person will first log into the system to ascertain whether the student was selected to join the school before the usual admission process commences.

Selection list

“Admission can only succeed if the learner is in the system account for the school. In the meantime, schools should download and print their selection list from Nemis in readiness for the exercise.

This will be used as a backup in case of connectivity challenges. Where Internet interruptions is experienced the school should use the list and immediately thereafter follow the steps indicated earlier,” Belio said in a statement yesterday.

This comes as a million students are expected to join Form One from today after the Ministry of Education completed the placement through Nemis.

According to the ministry, the government has set aside Sh16 billion for infrastructure development in secondary schools in 2019.

A total of 1,032,334 candidates were placed in secondary schools following expansion of facilities. Out of the total number, 31,337 will be joining national schools, which is an increase from 29,712 in 2017.

Apart from those joining national schools, another 128,838 students will join extra-county schools while the bulk of the students, 722,318, will join sub-county schools, which are mostly day schools.

To oversee 100 per cent transition, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed will today start countrywide tour to monitor the admission process. She said her tour would also oversee the rollout of the new curriculum 2-6-3-3-3.

The tour comes amid disquiet and public outcry brought by conflicting directives from the ministry with the recent one on Form One admission through central placement.

“From Monday (today) I will start countrywide tour to monitor the progress of the 100 per cent transition to secondary school and implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC),” she said.

She was speaking during the official commissioning of 1,000 Wings to Fly scholars at Kenyatta University main campus on Friday.

Capitation

Amina confirmed that this year Form One selection has been completed through Nemis and today, students will be admitted to their centres on Nemis accounts only and will access government capitation.

Meanwhile, an educationist from Coast region has warned that some of the reforms being implemented in education sector such as the Nemis could be detrimental to learning if not handled well.

Rachel Dawai an education institutions manager, said though Nemis would help in monitoring and management of students, headteachers should be allowed to fill in position not taken up.