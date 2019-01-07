Governor pays fees for KCPE exam star

A needy student from North Eastern region who scored 423 marks in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination can sigh with relief after Mandera Governor Ali Roba paid her four years secondary school fees in advance.

Bushra Ahmed Abubakar, who aspires to be a surgeon, can start in earnest after Governor Roba issued Sh215,000 cheque to Pangani Girls High School, where she has been admitted.

“I can’t hide my joy. My dream looked like an illusion but thanks to the governor for timely support. I am ready to achieve my dream to be a surgeon,” she said.

Bushra had appealed for help to well-wishers as she was unable to raise money for her school fees and shopping to join Form One.

Inclusive education

“I am keen on supporting inclusive education of all our girls and this is a personal support to help a child from vulnerable background access education,” governor Roba said. Students admitted to Form One are expected to report to school beginning today through to Wednesday.

Bushra was accompanied by her ailing father, Ahmed Abubakar, her uncle, who is also the Wargadud MCA Alinoor Derow and senior officials of the county. The girl also received Sh100, 000 to buy school uniform and other personal effects.