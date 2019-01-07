Police officer stabbed by assailants in city.

Winnie Maganga @PeopleDailyKe

A police officer is recuperating at Mama Lucy Hospital after she was stabbed yesterday morning in Kayole, Nairobi.

Caroline Waithera was stabbed several times, by people who are yet to be identified, while returning home a few minutes past midnight. She suffered head, shoulder and chest injuries.

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack was discovered by police at the entry of her home. Police are yet to establish the motive of the attack.

At the same time, four people were yesterday killed by a mob after they allegedly attempted to rob a home in Mihang’o area in Utawala, Nairobi.

The incident happened at around noon after the four attempted to raid the home of George Masaku who was away during the incident.

According to Masaku, the four broke into his compound and on entering his house, his children raised the alarm. “The gang gained access into my home by cutting an iron sheet at the gate and the padlock,” he said. Neighbours responded to the alarm and stoned them to death.