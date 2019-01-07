Ex-Stars captain Oliech fails to inspire K’Ogalo past Mathare

Former Kenyan international Dennis Oliech made his comeback to local football as a 67th minute substitute in Gor Mahia’s 1-1 draw with Mathare United in a SportPesa Premier League encounter at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Oliech came on for Nicholas Kipkirui with the scores tied but failed to inspire K’Ogalo past Mathare. Jacques Tuyisenge gave Gor the lead from the spot after 34 minutes but Kevin Kimani ensured K’Ogalo’s winless run over Mathare stretched to five matches with the game’s second penalty.

In the late kick-off, Brian Marita struck a wonderful half volley at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as 12-time champions AFC Leopards drew 1-1 with 10-man Nzoia Sugar in another league encounter yesterday.

Stima still bright

Marita expertly tamed a cross from Isaac Kipyegon, leaving his minders for dead before unleashing a ferocious strike to prop Ingwe ahead one minute to half-time. Ingwe were further boosted when Elvis Ronak was sent off but for the third time this season but they gave away a lead late in the game as they conceded a 94th minute goal to draw.

At Chemelil Complex, David Omengo scored in the 83rd minute as Western Stima’s fairy tale return to top-flight continued with a 1-0 victory over Kisumu County rivals Chemelil Sugar.

In Mombasa, Abdallah Hassan scored with nine minutes left to give hosts Bandari a crucial 2-1 victory over Sony Sugar at Baraki grounds. Both teams finished the game with a man less after defenders Nicholas Meja and Kennedy Owino saw red cards in the second half.

KCB’s second point

Bandari took the lead through David King’atua but Enoch Agwanda hauled Sony back in the game with a 76th minute equaliser. Hassan then pounced six minutes later to hand Bernard Mwalala’s side all three points.

Elsewhere, promoted KCB picked their second point of the season after holding Kariobangi Sharks to a one-all draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The draw was a positive start to life for the bankers after the suspension of assistant coaches Ezekiel Akwana and Elvis Ayany earlier in the week.

Benson Amianda scored for KCB in the 72nd minute to cancel out Vincent Wasambo’s 54th minute strike that gave Sharks a deserved lead.

The two teams carved out half chances in the opening half but poor play in final third on both ends of the pitch let them down. Relegation-threatened Mt Kenya United drew 1-1 with Vihiga United.