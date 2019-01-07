Man City put seven past hapless Rotherham

Manchester, Sunday @PeopleSports11

Manchester City might have shown no mercy but ultimately the FA Cup served as the perfect opportunity for the continued management of Kevin De Bruyne’s comeback.

The Belgian got through 67 minutes on only his third start for 10 weeks, pulling the strings and toying with Rotherham United.

City scored seven and were rarely troubled, yet the biggest positive was De Bruyne, who was hooked once the match was well won.

You wonder whether Pep Guardiola had the memory of his talisman suffering a freak injury during another comeback, on November 1, when he withdrew him.

This was Guardiola’s biggest win in charge and the sight of Leroy Sane entering when City were already four clear must have filled Rotherham with complete dread. Three more flew beyond poor goalkeeper Marek Rodak and Sane scored the final one.

In a similar vein to Harry Kane joining Tottenham’s party at Tranmere on Friday night, Guardiola, just like Mauricio Pochettino, indicated quite how relentless the big boys are prepared to be this year.

The team was frighteningly strong, even if 21-year-old Philippe Sandler, a summer signing from PEC Zwolle, was afforded a debut. Phil Foden continued to offer promise, meticulous in his use of the ball and diligent in his work.

City should have been three goals clear by the time Raheem Sterling lofted over Marek Rodak to begin the rout after 12 minutes. Gabriel Jesus somehow only struck the bar on 71 seconds when De Bruyne clipped to the far post.

Semi Ajayi, who would later unfortunately put through his own net, perfected a last-ditch challenge to thwart Sterling, while Jesus failed to follow in a Riyad Mahrez cross.

Rotherham resistance was futile, however, and De Bruyne loitered on the edge of the box, waiting for Sterling to ghost between defenders.

He darted inside and dinked beyond Rodak, the 100th goal Sterling has scored or assisted since joining the club 167 appearances ago. And so it began, City eventually three goals clear by half-time. -DAILYMAIL