Chief, cops attacked over ‘disco matanga’

Two chiefs and four police officers are nursing serious injuries after they were attacked by rowdy youths, who were protesting the government’s ban on night celebrations popularly known as ‘disco matanga’.

Chief Daniel Kahindi was admitted to Jocham Hospital, Mombasa, where he’s recovering, while the officers were treated at Kilifi hospital and discharged.

The incident occurred when Kahindi and the police tried to stop a disco matanga in Junju location.

“The youths started throwing stones at us, saying we were interfering with their entertainment. My assistant and the four officers were treated and are recovering at home, while l was rescued from the mob and brought here,”said Kahindi.

Kilifi county commissioner Magu Mutindika said government agencies would not relent in the fight against disco matanga, which was cited as contributing to vices such as teenage pregnancies. 13 people were arrested in connection to the attack.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to Port Police Station shot himself dead inside a toilet on Saturday morning. Station OCPD Patrick Robalia said police are yet to establish the motive of the suicide.