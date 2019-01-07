Western cane farmers payment next month, says taskforce boss

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dispelled claims that the government has released Sh2.6 billion owed to sugar cane farmers for produce delivered to factories in Western and Nyanza regions.

Speaking during the burial of Lugari MP Ayub Savula’s daughter Joan Chepchirchir in Manyonyi village on Saturday, Oparanya told farmers to ignore rumours that any payment has been released.

Oparanya, who is the chairman of a task force that was formed to find permanent solutions to challenges facing the sugar sector, asked farmers to be patient as measures are being put in place to ensure only genuine farmers are paid. He said the dues would be ready in February. The burial was attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, among others.