Uhuru to launch Sh460m Mama Ngina Drive facelift

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today launch Mama Ngina Waterfront, Mombasa, regeneration project. Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Governor Hassan Joho are expected to accompany the president.

And last evening, there were unconfirmed reports Deputy President William Ruto may also attend the event. National Treasury has allocated Sh460 million, as a one-off budget item under Tourism Recovery, to the completion of the project in the 2018/19 financial year.

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala said the project is expected to be complete in five months. He said the waterfront (previously referred to as Mama Ngina Drive) project is one of the key government flagship initiatives to give the coastal beach a face-lift to attain international standards.

“The ministry has procured, among others, architectural, civil/structural engineering, electrical engineering, landscaping architecture, urban planning and environmental consultation services,” he said in a statement.

The project is expected to transform Mama Ngina Waterfront to an attractive, safe and pedestrianised area with high quality public open space.

The project will entail development of a public square, two iconic gateways, a Swahili cultural centre, pigeon coops, a paved pathway, space for restaurants, a visitors’ parking area, modern selling points (kiosks) and amphitheatre, among others.

“The idea is to transform the area into an economically viable zone, improve visitor experience even at the adjacent ferry terminal,” said Balala.