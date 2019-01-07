Group pushes for Dori, Jumwa ouster

An ODM-allied group from Msambweni constituency in Kwale, dubbed Ngumu tupu handshake is pushing for the expulsion of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa.

Led by their chairman Chitembe Hassan, the movement accused the legislators of allegedly being disrespectful to the party leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Hassan Joho.

Speaking yesterday while addressing journalists in Diani, Chitembe said the duo should be dismissed from the party as punishment for shifting their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The group wants a by-election conducted as soon as the ODM rebel MPs are expelled from the party.

“I ask the defiant legislators to wait the decision by ODM national executive council (NEC) because we want a by-election and it’s upon the party leader Raila Odinga to let the rebel MPs go and look for jobs elsewhere,” he said.

Chitembe said his group would endorse Iddy Boga who has been eyeing the Msambweni parliamentary seat as their most preferred candidate to raise the ODM flag in case a by-election is held.