State to conduct safety audit at Ngara school

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The government will launch investigations into the cause of a fire breakout at Ngara Girls High School on Saturday.

Public Works Principal secretary Paul Maringa said his ministry would conduct a general safety audit at the school to establish the loopholes that may have caused the inferno.

“We have decided that investigations go on. Samples will be collected in the next two days to ascertain the cause of the fire. We will also guide the school on safety standards,” he said. At the same time, Maringa said the government will make plans to ensure fire drills are conducted in schools twice a year.

Handle incidents

“We have had several fire incidents in schools and it’s time as government we work on sensitising learners on how to handle fire incidents,” he said, adding that learning in Ngara Girls will not be affected as the fire had not caused too much damage.

Maringa assured parents that the fire incident will not affect the admission of Form One students who are set to report this week.

Speaking after she visited the school Saturday evening, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said everyone was safe and learning was not going to be paralysed.

“Our girls are safe and they are going to be accommodated and they are calm,” she said. Yesterday, uncertainty marred as parents remained anxious about the welfare of their children.

“I was worried about the fate of my daughter who is in Form Two because the school denied us access,” said Muzeki Mutune, a parent. Most parents had camped outside the school as the institution denied them access on security reasons.

“I have been here since yesterday, I want to see my daughter but the school has denied us access,” Caroline Wangari, a parent of a Form Three student protested.

See children

However later after due process was done, the school allowed parents to see their children. “Finally, I have seen my daughter. I was very worried about my daughter after I learnt about the fire through the TV but I am happy to see her safe,” Saida Osman, a parent said as she embraced her daughter.

Later, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris visited the school and promised that thorough investigations would be done to establish the cause of the fire.