My ward all set for dizzying development

MCA Gwinso

What a Happy New Year for us, MCAs! Our troubles are finally over. Yes, they went with the old year—on New Year’s eve to be exact. Our problems vanished when the President put his might pen to paper to sign the County Allocation Revenue Bill, 2018. May that pen not run out of ink so that it may sign more of such noble bills!

We have been suffering. It has never been smooth for us. Having accusing fingers permanently pointed at us is not amusing. We are often accused of not just sleeping on the job, but of stifling development in our wards. Our accusers—and they are legion—have said we swallow development projects and wipe our mouths clean.

Our rivals, the wannabe MCAs, have had a field day standing on rooftops to announce how incompetent and corrupt we are. They yell on top of their hoarse voices that all we care about is our stomachs, as if they don’t have theirs!

Our attempts to explain that we do not control funds for developments have fallen on deaf ears. Even people we think are knowledgeable enough to understand the structure of county governments are also in the crowd that bays for our blood.

They know very well it is county Executives who actually control funds, but everybody just loves to bash MCAs. Now, thanks to the president’s mighty pen, all that is gone. We shall walk tall, heads held high since development shall surely overflow in our wards.

For those who still don’t know what all this excitement is about, rest assured that this much ado is about something. Something is to be released by the treasury very soon. Yes…to the tune of Sh36 billion, not million. You know how much a billion is? Well, hold your breath.

It is a million times a million. We will get 36 of this—shared among the counties. I have inside information that our county wil get a whopping Sh1.5 billion and be divided equally among our wards. You now see why MCAs’ troubles are over! Oh how I love that mighty pen at State House!

My ward is going to get a big fraction of a billion. I will not disclose the exact amount lest my enemies begin to have ideas. By enemies, I have in mind fellows like Alfalfa whose only ambition in life is to unseat me.

You remember this ingrate even had the audacity to interrupt my State of the Ward Address towards the end of last year? Now with the development finds in my custody, I dare him to come and see what real development is all about. Let him kiss 2022 dreams bye!

One-man show

Let’s get down to details. The funds are meant for specific projects and I am going to use them just for that. First, the money is for the provision of healthcare. All health centres in my ward shall have more than enough drugs, even for maladies yet to be discovered, just in case.

I shall visit a few countries known to have the best medical care for benchmarking. The funds are also targeted at improving agriculture. I intend to make my ward the breadbasket of this continent, yes, continent. For this reason, I shall pay a visit to China which I am told is leading in irrigation technology.

Then I shall visit a few hunger-ravaged countries to see what to avoid doing. To reduce travel expenses, I shall go alone, or maybe, I shall be accompanied by Nyokalongo, my aide-de-camp, for security reasons.

Water protection is another area of focus for the funds. Since my ward has enough water, I shall just do some value addition. I shall purify and bottle water. The labels on the bottles shall include the name of my ward and, of course, a picture of the MCA. To cut costs, I shall have Mama Hirohito, the daughter of my mother-in-law, to make the labels.

In all the projects, I shall not form any committee because I have learnt that if you want something done right, do it yourself. Besides, this so-called teamwork is just a convenient way of having someone to blame when things go wrong. So this year, my ward is all set to reach dizzying heights of development. Ngojea uone! [email protected]