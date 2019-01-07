Open letter to Gatundu South lawmaker

Dear Moses Kuria,

What is in the head when there is no wine is what comes out when there is wine in the head—author unknown.

You will notice that I have not addressed you as Honourable. Now, that is deliberate but let us not get excited and move ahead of ourselves.

Somewhere in the middle of my New Year celebrations, whose details shall remain scanty for now for obvious reasons, I saw you on a national television foaming at the mouth and mouthing some things.

Since I am older than you, and therefore commensurately wiser, my memory fails me about the exact words you used.

However, I recall vividly that you said it was unacceptable for some leaders to open major projects in Kisumu and other places such as Nyeri and only turn up in Kiambu to issue certificates to recovering alcoholics.

Let us leave alcoholics alone, not because they do not merit space here but because that is a subject we shall revisit; they are taxpayers and are our brothers and sisters who deserve better mention than you did. Or do you think otherwise?

I am not sure but the condition you were in when you spoke left little difference between you and the village drunks. In short, you may invoke your cleverness and tell us you spoke under what in law is called “the influence”.

Free lesson

For starters, I do not remember any clause in the Constitution or other laws that bestow the task of “taking development to the people” on the President. I stand to be corrected.

As a member of the parliamentary budget committee, I know, you are better placed to know precisely how budget funds are spent, when, how much, the works.

But as your admirer, let me educate you on a few things. As the undisputed “Sultan of Slurs” who has built a solid reputation on your sharp tongue, you are not making good use of your talents.

This is where I come in. I have been mulling for a few years now how to put together an impressive ensemble of chaps such as yourself to establish a circus.

Don’t kid yourself that your future lies in politics. That is crap. Put your money where your mouth is. I hear you went to a good school so you should not have trouble seeing my point of view. By the way, if you went to a good school, as I hear, and with good teachers, why are some seemingly unthought out remarks coming out of your mouth?

I will treat the small matter of the Pangani Six as water under the bridge. You know better why your tongue brought you trouble then. But I recall hearing you and a governor from central region had no trouble gobbling prisoners’ fare while in the cells. Eating from plastic plates is not funny.

But we digress.

We were discussing how you can utilise your God-given talent to conjure up, say, a rabbit from a hat. That’s the stuff of circuses.

Otherwise, there is no way you can convince me that alcohol can impair your judgement to the level you reckon the son of Jomo is either your agemate or next door neighbour. Tell that to the birds. Next time you imbibe the substance that alters your judgement to those levels, please go home and snore your fumes away.

Or put differently, if you meant what you are reported to have said, please have the courage to say it when you are free from the substances we mentioned earlier.

I saw you apologising later, but I do not trust or believe you. Your reputation betrays you, if you know that phrase.

You are a politician. You belong to the second oldest profession, which someone said has a striking resemblance to the oldest.

But take my advice. Ditch politics. Pronto!

Regards,

PW.

The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily