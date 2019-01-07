Teachers unions, TSC should learn to dialogue

Mohamednur Duba

Disputes are inevitable in life, more so between employers and employees. But how we handle them may solve or lead to crises.

Kenya National Union of Teachers’(Knut) recent spat with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) shows that if disputes are not solved through the right mechanisms, they can lead to a crisis.

Knut issued a strike notice with effect from January 2, following the collapse of talks with the teachers’ employer on issues affecting teachers’ welfare namely; teachers’ promotions, delocalisation/ transfers, performance contracting and professional development modules.

The union is also unhappy with the commission’s failure to fully implement the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement that ended one of the longest teachers’ strikes.

The unions’ grievances are genuine and need to be addressed and solved amicably but calling for a strike before giving dialogue a chance distorts the strike’s intention. The strike threat come at a critical time when schools are opening for the first term. TSC on its part erred in making critical decisions like effecting delocalisation without proper consultation.

Delocalisation in school management has positive impact in the provision of services in the education sector. A delocalised teaching force would encourage healthy cross cultural exchange that can build the much-touted national unity.

A delocalised school leadership also improves accountability and transparency in financial management as well as service delivery. But the implementation process of delocalisation was rushed, ignored health of some of the affected staff, spousal proximity and age.

Concerns raised by the teachers’ union can be solved if both the union and TSC set aside their egos and talk. The issues raised should not have led to a call for a strike if dialogue had been given a chance. Lack of consultation and engagements is what is causing perennial teachers’ strikes.

The strikes negatively impact on learning and conduct of learners. A lot of study time is wasted and time planned for coverage of the syllabus cannot be recovered which puts students under pressure to study without guidance of teachers.

Parents also bear the brunt of strikes through strained budgets. Tuition fees is never refunded and is not carried forward to the next term. Some parents also incur extra costs in private tuition. Both the government and the union should consider the plight of the parents and do everything under their power to prevent strikes.

The Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani is willing to resolve the impasse and has already formed a conciliation committee to spearhead the talks.

With the Labour and Employment Relations Court suspension of the strike and the expected continuation of the talks, we hope the parties will find a middle ground and solve the problem for once and for all.

—The writer is a communication practioneer based in Nairobi —[email protected]