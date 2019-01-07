Writing on the wall for Sudan President Bashir

For the last three weeks, Sudan has been rocked by huge anti-government demonstrations. It all started out as a protest against shortage of fuel and a hike in bread prices after the government removed subsidies on the commodity.

Already under economic hardship, the citizenry has decided they have had enough. They now want President Omar Al Bashir to leave.

The protests have been going on across many towns in Sudan, growing in size and spreading. It seems the bread riots that plagued many North African countries, spawning what became known as the Arab Spring that felled many regimes of long-ruling autocrats, has finally arrived in Sudan.

Sudan’s economy is in free fall. Inflation is at 70 per cent, and its currency has faced a huge devaluation as the cash strapped government printed money to finance its budget. It lost almost three quarters of its oil revenues in 2011, when South Sudan gained independence and took most of the oilfields.

Bashir has ruled Sudan for nearly three decades after he overthrew the last democratically elected president in a military coup. He has ruled with an iron fist, brooking no opposition. He has overcome many odds, including American sanctions, lesser bread protests, and even an indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

Further, Sudan’s Parliament is preparing to do away with term limits to enable Bashir to seek re-election in 2020, which he is barred from doing by the constitution. Many Sudanese nationals cannot countenance the thought that his rule will be further extended.

This is not the first time that Bashir has faced protests over rising food prices, but this time, the protests are different. In the food riots of September 2013 and January 2018, he was able to quell the demonstrations and bring back normalcy by reinstating food subsidies.

However, despite promising to reinstate food subsidies and rejuvenate the economy, it has not worked. The protests have only grown. Further, the current protests have turned into demonstrations demanding that he resign. The big question is, will he survive?

The omens are not good. The protests are spreading and are becoming more organised. Professional cadres, noted for traditionally staying out of street protests, have joined the demonstrations, which are also supported by the two main opposition parties. It seems only a matter of time before the country becomes ungovernable.

For Bashir, the writing is clearly on the wall. Even if he manages to stave off the protests and remain in power, the endgame to the end of his regime has begun. The emboldened protestors will mass again and again until he leaves.

How that exit takes place will depend on whether he can see this reality and start preparing for it, or will finally meet the fate of his peers who overstayed their welcome, tried to tough out street protests but were forced out by the Arab Spring, and were either killed or are rotting in jail.

There are important lessons here for African leaders. First, people get tired. After 30 years in power, there are many Sudanese who are ready to go the whole hog to ensure he leaves. Further, when the populace gets restless, all it requires is a trigger for street protests to begin.

Secondly, all those young and restless people watching the world go by as their lives waste away are a tinderbox waiting for a flint. African governments should spend their every waking moment dealing with this monumental problem and get them jobs. Sadly, most are immersed into politicking and ripping off the nation.

Thirdly, your insurance as a leader is the people. As long as the people are unhappy, the country will be unstable. When the people rise up against you, not even the army can stand in their way.

Bashir has launched a crackdown against demonstrators. People have been killed by security forces, journalists and opposition leaders arrested, internet blocked, but that has not stopped people coming out to protest.

Unfortunately, as Bashir is probably going to learn sooner or later, the biggest lesson we learn from history is we learn nothing from it. And nobody can buck the lessons of history. — [email protected]