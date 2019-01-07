Investigate case of deported Pakistanis

Media reports that a troupe of eight Pakistani belly dancers may have gained illegal entry into Kenya are as disturbing as they are dismaying. It has not helped much that officials in the Sports, Culture and Heritage ministry have since launched a robust blame-game that has only served to muddy the waters.

A senior official of the ministry was quoted in the media as saying the women were granted special permits, which happens when foreigners bring into the country skills or talents not available locally.

Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa has denied involvement in the alleged human trafficking scheme by sanctioning the entry of the troupe into the country. However, the CS admitted issuing a ‘letter of no objection’ to the Director of Immigration Services to allow the girls to get into the country as part of the ministry’s mandate to facilitate “cultural integration”.

The troupe was allegedly allowed into the country to perform at a privately owned club in Westlands, Nairobi. Echesa says this was not true and that the girls were brought in to perform at an Indian cultural festival.

It remains unclear why the CS did not give details of the event the Pakistanis were to perform in. This is tantamount to passing the buck. Principles of leadership and management stipulate that individuals in his position must not only demonstrate leadership and take responsibility but also stay away from obfuscating.

The reasonable thing for the CS to do would be to institute investigations so that it can be established if the incident was free of shenanigans or is proof that Kenya is a transit point for human trafficking cartels.

If the latter is the case, it would point to a systematic and systemic failure of the ministry if it would grant arbitrary approvals foreigners to enter the country with dubious intentions.

It is important that the CS transits from being at the centre of blame-games to assume a leadership role at the ministry. It would be interesting indeed if belly dancers fall under the category of foreigners with special skills and talents not available locally. Clearly, something is amiss.

An immediate probe could do well to assuage the fears by Kenyans that the presence of the dancing troupe was sanctioned and that there was no funny objective.

The CS must take it upon himself to tell Kenyans the truth. It is not enough to just clear his name from complicity.