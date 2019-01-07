Matiang’i must fight graft within police

No public officer, since the passage of the current Constitution, enjoys the amount of goodwill that Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i does at the moment.

He has proved his mettle to diligently execute the responsibilities handed to him by the appointing authority since he joined the Cabinet in 2013. He, arguably, has not disappointed.

Which is why sobriquets like super CS, Magufuli or Bulldozer have not come from nowhere — they are a result of his evident hard work that has elevated him into a darling of the citizenry and envy of majority of his colleagues.

However, there is one area that Matiang’i has — and must — now venture with zeal and determination: Corruption within the National Police Service. In any part of the country, one comes across hordes of police officers whose only engagement is to solicit bribes. Motorists of all cadres are at the mercy of ruthless traffic police officers.

It is so nauseating that each coming day, salaried and pensionable traffic officers whose remuneration is drawn from the taxpayer, wake up with the sole purpose of forcefully collecting bribes from hard working Kenyans.

That is not enough. In the evening, armed regular and Administration Police men and women are a common feature in betting and liquor-selling joints, both licenced and illegal, demanding for bribes from the owners every evening so as to allow them operate throughout the night — contrary to the so-called ‘Mututho laws’ that clearly stipulate lawful drinking times and age brackets.

No organised society anywhere in the world can claim to exist without policing. Law enforcement is an essential ingredient of civilisation and an indispensable tenet in development, democracy and good governance. The good work police officers do cannot be underestimated. Theirs is a noble, and sometimes thankless profession.

Kenyans, however, do not like the sight of a police officer. That is why they fear to report crime. Survey after another has shown so. The image most Kenyans have of a police officer is that of a registered extortionist. They forcefully solicit money from everyone to everything, be it from hawkers, boda boda riders, barbers and hairdressers or touts, bicycle menders and maize roasters.

Instead of enforcing the rules and regulations that fall within the ‘Mututho laws,’ our police men and women troop out every night to collect bribes from bar operators. Impunity reigns supreme. They demand anything. Whether it is Sh20, 50 or 1000.

The Kenyan police officers have nothing to fear or regret about, they just take it, openly and brazenly everywhere ranging from highways and alcohol consumption dens.

That is untenable. This is where Matiang’i must come in. The CS must put his feet down and address corruption out of his challenging docket. He should have done that by now.

Over the years, top police officers have demonstrated their appetite to embrace and promote graft within their ranks. We cannot therefore expect a miracle from them now. They have no capacity or drive to end the menace. It is Matiang’i who has to take the gauntlet.

Let the Cabinet Minister give the National Police Service some positive face by confronting corruption within it.

Meanwhile, the crackdown Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia launched in November last year to enforce the so-called ‘Michuki rules’ are losing steam, courtesy of police connivance. Sadly, through their insatiable lust for bribes, the police have allowed rogue PSV operators to still ply our routes.

With public goodwill behind him, Matiang’i should step up to the plate and shift focus to his own police officers and crack the whip. – The author is a Revise Editor with the People Daily. Email: [email protected]