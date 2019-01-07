Private academies ready for new programme

Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

The Kenya Private Schools Association has welcomed the Education Ministry’s plan on the rollout of the Competence Based Curriculum this term.

KPSA Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndoro said his organisation is prepared for the launch of the new syllabus in this year’s education calendar as was directed by the Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Ndoro said private schools have adequately trained their teachers, put in place relevant infrastructure and bought learning materials necessary for the successful uptake of the new curriculum. “We are ready for the rollout and we fully welcome and support the ministry on the move,” Ndoro told Scholar.

He said private academies have been wholly incorporated in the ongoing education reforms which is a good gesture for government’s commitment towards public-private partnerships. “We have been part of new curriculum implementation beginning from the piloting phase,” he said.

Ndoro, who is of a member of the National Steering Committee on Curriculum Reforms, allayed fears that the new system is likely to fail, saying its implementation is bound to succeed after all the requisite parameters put in place.

“Education stakeholders should help in solving the teething problems instead of opposing the launch. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has promised to issue Grade Four syllabus by February,” he added.