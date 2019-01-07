Dump that elusive man this year

So, it’s a new year and honestly, I pity this friend who always made a point of reminding us that by December, she would tie the knot. We would laugh it off behind her back, and please don’t give me that look because you know nothing about the guy she had in mind. Well, I have met him, so hear me out.

So she’s this type who had the idea of Prince Charming painted when she was growing up. Never mind it kept changing on almost every stage of development. But hey, let’s be honest who doesn’t?

And so karma was quite the angel (albeit for sometime) to her and she ended up dating this man who fulfilled every quality on her mental checklist. What luck aye? So yes, he was tall, cute, intelligent, successful, funny and kind. Hmmm, her dreams were quite valid.

There’s only one nagging issue: He doesn’t reciprocate her love. But even after years of invalid expectations, she’s still holding onto him, thinking he’s her last chance in love.

She’s not alone on this one. Many women remain caught up in this. You know you’re not getting as much as you’re giving, but you put up with it anyway. Why?

Because, to you, it beats the alternative, breaking up with him, feeling sad, and going back to the dating pool once again. So, even though you’re with a man who is essentially using you, you’re okay with it. Or blind to it, and pretend it’s not happening. Oh, it’s happening.

Everyday she plays it safe, plays it scared, and wastes her precious time. Honestly, I don’t get why this walking down the aisle issue bags women all the way, while it’s never that serious!

You like the man who is more unavailable. You respect him more. He’s more challenging. And yet you never know where you stand with him. When you find the guy who instantly communicates to you that you’re the woman of his dreams, it is way too easy. He bores you. He’s not challenging enough. No wonder dating is so difficult! Sigh.

Sorry, but life is too short to spend getting the short end of the relationship stick. That man who calls every time you expect your so called boyfriennd to. The one who won’t give up and spends his time proving his worth to you, the annoying one.

The guy who treats you well, one who is emotionally available, and the guy who earnestly tries to win you over. That’s the man worth your time. So sad you don’t feel the same. You may frown all you can, but you’ll definitely thank me later.

Well, the struggle continues, the old same line, by the end of this year she still hopes he’ll propose. Good luck girl. I was sure it wasn’t going to happen last year. This year is no different. He will not disappoint (evil laugh).