KCB starts ‘2jiajiri’ recruitment, eyes 10,000 beneficiaries

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

At least 10,000 youths and practicing entrepreneurs have a chance to realise their entrepreneurship ambitions this year under the KCB Foundation job creation programme 2jiajiri.

KCB Foundation will from today kick off recruitment of beneficiaries into the programme across the country. The recruitment is targetting 3,000 out-of-school youths and 7,000 individuals operating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

The 3,000 youths will be recruited and trained at various technical training institutions in Nairobi, Embu, Murang’a, Nakuru, Kilifi, Marsabit, Kajiado, Machakos, Siaya, Kiambu, Busia and Kakamega counties.

The 7,000 individuals will be tapped through KCB Bank branches across the country targeting MSMEs and apprentices.

Five years

KCB Group last month announced a Sh50 billion commitment towards boosting entrepreneurship in the country over the next five years.

Through KCB Foundation, the lender will use the funds to support entrepreneurs under its 2jiajiri programme.

KCB Foundation Managing Director Jane Mwangi said the biggest challenge for most entrepreneurs is the lack of business support and capital constraints despite their huge potential to create jobs for the youth.

“We are addressing this challenge and this will allow them to grow and therefore absorb the skilled workforce,” she said.

Consultancy team

“We will support the business enterprises through a three-member consultancy team drawn from a pool of university graduates from leading local universities to offer legal, marketing and financial management support,” added Mwangi.

Registration application forms are available at selected KCB branches in the listed counties’ participating training institutions or can be downloaded from the KCB Foundation website.

Interviews will be conducted from today up to next Tuesday after which successful applicants will commence studies which will take between three to six months at the respective institutions from January 21.

The programme aims to support young entrepreneurs to gain access to finance, thus not only enabling them to be self-employed but also create employment for other young people countrywide.