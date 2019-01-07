Coffee farmers go nuts, switch to macadamia

Farmers in coffee growing counties are increasingly shifting to macadamia nuts as local and global macadamia prices reach record high levels as a result of soaring demand.

A report by Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) – the successor of former regulatory institutions in the sector – indicates that coffee farmers in counties, largely in Mt Kenya region, have recorded increased earnings from their produce.

The directorate also says there was a marked increase in the quantities of macadamia nuts produced in the country last year, which it attributes to both increased area under the crop and higher productivity per unit area.

Macadamia sub-sector is emerging as a promising export product with Kenya now ranked globally as the third largest exporter of Macadamia after Australia and South Africa.

Being a low-input crop, macadamia is grown by over 100,000 smallholder farmers across the country and pockets of large-scale farms supplying to more than 25 processors. Anthony Muriithi, the interim director general of AFA says that in 2017 farmers earned Sh6.8 billion compared to Sh6.7 billion in 2016. This is after shipping out 5,513.2 tonnes during the period under review compared to 5,367.96 tonnes in the previous year.

Production, on the other hand, increased by 4.5 per cent from 39,821 tonnes in 2016 to 41,614 tonnes in 2017. In the recent past there have been protests by farmers accusing the government of complicity as the market witnessed infiltration by unscrupulous traders who offered cheap prices to the farmers.

Global markets

Crops Act 2013 prohibits importation of raw nuts, but due to poor regulation, corrupt dealers with established factories locally have been shipping out containers to global markets segments such as China and India.

The AFA report reveals that in the last five years there has been expansion of the crop into new areas and in other instances farmers dedicated more land to the crop than before. “Most of the crop planted earlier reached maturity during the period thus contributing to the season’s harvest,” states the report.

Muriithi said the area covered by macadamia crop is estimated at 16,153 hectares in 2017 compared to 15,512 hectares reported in 2016.

Farmers from counties of Murang’a, Meru, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga converted more land into macadamia farming. An increase of more than 200 hectares were recorded with Murang’a county topping with over 100 hectares in the review period.

“However, in some counties such as Machakos and Taita Taveta there was minimal increment in area under the crop. In addition, expansion is happening in new areas such as Busia, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Baringo and some parts of Nakuru County,” said Muriithi.

In terms of production, Kiambu county topped with 11,611.11 tonnes followed by Embu that produced 7,142.9 tonnes with Meru following closely with 7,047.6 tonnes. During the review period, the government licensed more nut processors in the local market thus prompting an increase in farm gate prices compared to those of a similar period in 2016.

Muriithi said the entry of more players has resulted in higher demand for the nuts prompting players to offer very competitive prices to obtain their raw materials. “The price ranged from Sh70 to Sh150 per kilogramme of nuts in shell at the farm gate,” he added.

As part of its diversification strategies, listed agricultural firm – Sasini Plc recently set up a state-of-the-art madacamia nuts factory to broaden its scope of revenue streams and bolster the core business of tea and coffee, a move that has offered a new income generation avenue for farmers.

The 20-acre farm accommodating the new macadamia crushing facility is located next to its coffee mill in Kiambu county.

Speaking during a farmers education day recently Group chairman Naushad Merali said the company has aggressively embarked on inter-planting macadamia with coffee bushes.