DIRECT ADMISSION REVERSED: Parents lamented over directive

K24 Tv January 6, 2019
Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, has continued to come under fire  over what some leaders claim are irrational decisions affecting students without consultations.

ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called on the CS to consult widely, singling out the form one selection criteria which had denied the principals a chance to give students a chance to fill vacant form one slots without going through the Ministry.

