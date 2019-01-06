FEAR OF ANTHRAX OUTBREAK: Over 200 infected in Tharaka Nithi

Residents of Nkururu village in Mitheru ward of Maara constituency are now calling on the government to move with speed, to tame the outbreak of Anthrax in the region which they say is costing the lives of scores of people.

Hoping that the county government will send health officers on the ground to help treat Anthrax disease which is increasingly affecting people every day.

A section of the residents say out of the 800 residents in the village not less than 200 had visited health centers yet all of them had come into contact with contaminated meat.