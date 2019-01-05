Haki Africa executive freed after detention at Tanzania border

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid was on Friday released by Tanzanian immigration officials after being detained at Horohoro border for hours.

Khalid had gone at the Kenya-Tanzania border to receive a 28-year-old Kenyan, who had been held for more than 10 days on suspicion of being a wanted criminal.

Khalid is now in Tanga, where Hamisi Madilo is being detained following his arrest on Christmas eve.

“They released me after Kenyan immigration officials intervened, we are now in Tanga following up Madilo’s release,” said Khalid.

He said Madilo was arrested after his names matched those of a criminal being sought by the police in Tanzania, adding that it has since been established that it was mistaken identity.

“The immigration officials in Tanzania have cleared him but his release must also be authorised by security agencies,” he said on the phone.

On Wednesday, Madilo contacted his father via phone, saying he had been in a hospital in Temeke and needed fare to return home. However, even after sending money he did not show up at the Lungalunga-Horohoro border.

Family members and civil rights activists, who had gone to pick him at the boarder were surprised to learn later that Tanzania immigration officials and the police had moved him to Tanga Police Station.

This prompted a heated argument between Haki Africa officials and the Tanzanian officers that led to Khalid’s temporally detention. Madilo’s relatives said he had gone to Dar es Salaam to buy clothes for sale.