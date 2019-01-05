Nakuru police officers charged with aiding robbery suspect’s escape

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Two police officers from Nakuru Central Police Station were on Friday charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner from the cells.

Sharon Kipchumba and Peter Angura, who appeared before Resident Magistrate Faith Munyi, were accused of assisting in the escape of a robbery with violence suspect Samson Khamari.

Particulars were that on January 2 at Nakuru Central Police Station, jointly and unlawfully, the duo aided Khamari’s escape, who was in lawful police custody. The officers pleaded not guilty.

Through lawyer David Mongeri, they sought to be released on reasonable bond terms, saying they are not a flight risk.

Mongeri said his clients are police officers and have zero chances of absconding sessions when summoned to appear and urged the court to release them on personal bond terms.

“I urge the court to release my clients on personal bond terms, they are civil servants and have zero chances of absconding court,” he said.

In her ruling, Munyi released the two on a Sh50,000 bond and surety of the same amount or an alternative Sh25,000 cash bail each pending hearing of the matter on January 30.

Khamari vanished from the station cells on Wednesday, hours before his sentencing by a Nakuru court.

He had been charged with robbery with violence and pleaded guilty to killing Martin Mathea during the incident at Ngala flats on November 6, last year.

Khamari had also pleaded guilty to stealing valuables from the house including electronics, mobile phones and other household goods worth hundreds of thousands of shillings after he strangled the deceased.

His escape occurred despite a warning by the court on the dire punishment that that the charge attracts- a death penalty.