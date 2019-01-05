Police in Machakos probe torching of lorry over sand harvesting

Police in Mwala sub-county, Machakos, are investigating an incident in which suspected arsonists torched a lorry on Friday morning over sand harvesting wrangles.

The Isuzu double axle truck was torched near River Kalenga in Mumbuni village. Mumbuni Deputy county commissioner Charles Jura said the driver of the lorry and his loaders escaped unhurt while the vehicle was reduced to a charred wreck.

He said police are pursuing the culprits to ensure they face the full force of the law. Jura warned area residents against taking the law into their hands and urged them to instead report such matters to law enforcement officers.

“The government will not tolerate unscrupulous traders who undertake illegal sand harvesting activities, which are detrimental to the future of this area,” he said.

“We will likewise not tolerate those who take the law into their hands and destroy other people’s property in the name of fighting crime,” he added.

He urged licensed sand harvesters to be accessing the areas set aside for the trade during the day to avoid falling victim of angry residents. Area residents last December torched two lorries for allegedly transporting sand from Nyanyaa river.

Mwala/Makutano Ward Representative Brian Kisila has repeatedly accused police of failing to enforce the Sand Harvesting Bill, 2017, which outlaws commercial sand harvesting. He claims some residents have been colluding with rogue police officers to shield illegal sand harvesters.