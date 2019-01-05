Kuppet wants school heads serving in teachers’ unions spared from transfers

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (Kuppet) Narok branch wants the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to exempt principals holding positions in Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) from transfers.

Branch secretary Charles Ng’eno said transferring school heads, who hold various posts in Kessha, was hurting the association.

“It is sad that the election of new officials has to be done every year because of transfers. TSC should relook into the issue because it threatens the existence of the associations, which are crucial in the education sector,” he said.

He said while they are not opposed to the transfer of the school heads, those holding posts in the union should be transferred to schools within their counties to enable them perform union roles.

Ng’eno said a third of the 37 school heads transferred in Narok are association officials, hence crippling the association.

The officials are among 3,094 head teachers transferred countrywide by TSC in a move to delocalise management of public schools across the country.

The official termed the transfer of teachers’ representatives in the unions a deliberate attack on the trade union’s rights and leadership.

Ng’eno termed the transfer of association officials as a ploy by TSC to destabilise the association. He said the move is disruptive to the teachers’ association in the counties and askedTSC to reverse the transfers of the officials.