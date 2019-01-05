Kirinyaga MCAs accuse Waiguru of slashing bursary kitty funding

Reported tension between Kirinyaga County Assembly and the Executive continued on Thursday after members (MCAs) accused Governor Anne Waiguru of sabotaging bursary programmes by slashing funding for the kitty.

Addressing the press, 20 MCAs, led by Deputy Speaker Joel Wagura (Kariti Ward) and Education Committee chair Evans Kariuki (Murinduko Ward), accused Waiguru of failing to release the money approved by the Assembly for the bursary kitty and warned of “dire consequences” if she continues ignoring them.

The Assembly members urged Waiguru to release the Sh70 million bursary funds allocated to all 20 wards last year to enable needy students to join schools.

They claimed the county Education executive had released a circular saying only Sh1million would be released per ward.

“How can you allocate Sh1 million per ward and you know very well that many needy children depend on bursaries to pursue education,?’ he posed.

Kariuki urged Waiguru to clear the air over the issue, adding that it was insensitive to deny needy students funding.

“As Education Committee chairman, I was not consulted. How can you slash the money and yet this is most critical sector, we promised our people we will give them bursaries this month,’’ he said.

Mutira MCA David Kinyua and his Thiba counterpart Pius njogu said it is very hard to get an audience with Waiguru, adding that she has rejected to meet Assembly members.

The MCAs said it has become extremely difficult to operate because of lack of funding yet efforts to reach the governor are usually thwarted by her handlers.

“It is extremely difficult to see the governor in or outside her office. You can get an appointment more easily at State House than with Kirinyaga Governor,” they claimed.

The MCAs said they will paralyse county government operations if the governor fails to refund bursary money redirected elsewhere.