Selebwa challenges Mugalia.

Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa has challenged his potential striker Bob Mugalia to lead from the front and stamp authority in his line-up, considering that he is a senior player in the team.

Mugalia has found playtime hard to come by since Selebwa joined the glamour boys with some matches not even featured in the substitute bench.

The Congolese born former national soccer team Harambee Stars striker had incredible run of form when he joined Shabana in mid transfer window in June last year.

Immediately he joined the team under now assistant coach Andrew Kanuli, found it easy to pump in goals st will as he scored six goals in six straight matches to help Shabana earn promotion to the current league, FKF National Super League.

With Shabana enjoying a good run in the league with 13 points from four wins and a draw in five matches to joint lead the 20-team log with Ushuru, Selebwa now wants Mugalia to up his arsenals ahead of league resumption.

“Bob (Mugalia) is working hard and he has realised that as a senior player he needs to lead from the front,” said coach Selebwa.

Selebwa conceded that Mugalia is a good player and a dependable one in the team but he needs to learn his philosophy.

“Of course it takes time for players to adjust to a new philosophy with a new coach in a different league with a different philosophy and that is what the likes of Bob are experiencing. But I have watched him lately in training and the response is encouraging. My principal is that whoever deserves a place on the team during the weeks training sessions takes precedence,” he said.