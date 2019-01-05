Oliech factor as Mathare host champs K’Ogalo

Table-toppers Mathare United have ramped up social media banter ahead of their Sunday SportPesa Premier League (SPL) clash against defending champions Gor Mahia at Kasarani.

Mathare have enjoyed a four game unbeaten run against K’Ogalo, winning twice and drawing twice to set the best record against marauding Gor in the recent past. The club took to social media early Friday to remind Gor of the statistics and immediately drew K’Ogalo’s wrath.

Dylan Kerr

“Hi Dylan Kerr Congratulations on your appointment at Black Leopards Football Club. Hope your successor at Gor has consulted you on what to expect on Sunday. This is one fixture you dreaded,” Mathare posted on their social media page.

Bandari, Sony Sugar and Western Stima and lately Mathare United have capitalised on the medium to publicise their games.

Striker Dennis Oliech could make his Gor debut and face his former club Mathare after completing a comeback to football earlier in the week. The slum boys are however, unfazed despite K’Ogalo possessing the lethal Oliech.

“Football is eleven players against eleven and I have great confidence in my squad. They have shown their worth in the matches played so far and we will just play our game. Focus is on improving our game and not admiring opponents’ players,” Mathare tactician Francis Kimanzi said

League position

Gor trail the leaders by seven points and victory for Hassan Oktay’s side would cut the deficit to four points and put their title defense back on track. Second-placed Western Stima will make a short trip to Chemelil Complex to continue their fairy start to life at the top-flight under rookie tactician Paul Ogai.

Stima have won three of their first five matches but worryingly drew the last two against Bandari and Sofapaka. Chemelil on the other hand have won just one game and lost three out of five.

The clash will be a battle of wits between Francis Baraza who has proven to be very shrewd and Ogai whose top-flight debut could not have started better.

Kariobangi coach William Muluya look to rectify mistakes by his Kariobangi Sharks when they face winless KCB following their one-all draw with relegation candidates Mt Kenya midweek.

KCB reacted to their poor start to the season by relieving assistant coaches Ezekiel Akwana and Elvis Ayany of their roles leaving head coach Frank Ouna to his own devices.

Twelve times champions AFC Leopards are at home to Nzoia Sugar and hunting for just their second victory of the season. After four botched attempts, Leopards finally registered their first victory and look to add a bounce to their march up the table with victory on Sunday. Nzoia Sugar have won twice and drawn once with Ingwe in their last four games.

Ingwe’s 25-year-old coach Marko Vasiljevic said he’s impressed with the progress his charges are making and their midweek victory was a milestone. “We turned a page and we must work harder to keep winning. Every team is tactical and fit so we must strive every game to be at our best,” said the Serbian

One match is lined up for Saturday between 11 times champions Tusker and 2009 winners Sofapaka while the rest of the fixture will be played on Sunday.