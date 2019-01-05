Shabana, Wazito headline NSL weekend

Shabana and Wazito headline this weekend’s National Super League (NSL) action after a Christmas break. The former Premiership teams have had a strong start to the campaign in the second tier and after five rounds; both have posted double digits on the log.

This fixture to be held tomorrow at Gusii Stadium therefore will have the pair attempt to set pace in a Championship that is already looking juicy.

Shabana, which is second on the log, are joint leaders on 13 points and have yet to lose a match this season. Having conceded a solitary goal so far and notched six goals, their attack still need sharpening and should have their work cut out against the team that was relegated from the SportPesa Premier League last year.

‘Tore Bobe’ under coach Gilbert Selebwa will be keen on home advantage but be wary on the third placed opponents attack threat. In the last round, Shabana comfortably beat lowly Kibera Black Stars 2-0 whereas new moneybags Wazito on their part fell 2-0 to leaders Ushuru; their first loss after a string of four straight wins.

However,youthful coach Mohamed Ahmed is aware of the stakes and is urging for caution to his charges. “It will be a tough match but we have to play our game and adjust accordingly. These are two very solid sides but of course I am looking for a win. As long as we play according to book, we will be fine.

Our last loss was a bit of a hit but we have learnt our mistakes so it is important to take our chances,” he told People Sports on phone ahead of the Saturday afternoon duel. Table toppers Ushuru just off a morale boosting 2-0 win over Wazito a fortnight ago.