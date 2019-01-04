Side hustles that can help fatten your wallet.

Frank Muli

Time for celebration is over, and people are getting back to their ‘normal’ lives. Many termed 2018 as one of the most challenging of all years, with others promising themselves better tidings in this one.

It is a rhetoric told every year, with each person wanting to start the year on a high note, with positivity and of course new resolutions.

However, at the end of the year, most of these people end up complaining of how the past 12 months was hard, having achieved little or zero resolutions.

The year is not ‘gonna be yours’ if you do not work for it, and you cannot work without a plan, otherwise you will fail.

Some of the plans could include starting a side hustle in form of a business. Through such, you can generate extra income that will help you achieve your New Year resolutions. Here are some business ideas you can explore in the year 2019:

Boutique

One unique thing about the current generation is remaining trendy, and this comes with a business opportunity. Choose a neighbourhood with a big population.

Though crime rates in these areas are high, chances of success are also high. After all, business is all about risking. Do not also forget to have online presence, as commerce is shifting to the internet. Most people have no time to go shopping, hence they will go online to shop.

Car Wash

The middle class population in Kenya is growing, and so is the number of personal cars. This can be witnessed in the traffic jams in major towns and the ever growing middle class residentials.

It is projected that Nairobi alone will have 1.35 million vehicles by 2030. Currently, the National Transport and Service Authority (NTSA) registers 7,000 vehicles monthly. Therefore, car wash and vehicle is a growth business.

Barber/salon shops

Nairobi’s population is almost four million and still growing. Ninety five per cent of this population require barber or salon services at least once in a fortnight. You can start one with quality services at a reasonable fees and you will be surprised with the amount you will earn. However, while doing this, ensure you have someone you can trust.

Printing and photocopy facilities

Colleges and schools are opening across the country. Not all the students in these institutions who can afford a printer. The same applies to the general public who will need such services. Also, by having such facilities you will tap into the ever growing number of job seekers. Who print CV’s on a daily basis.